This is a sponsored segment by the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons! They’re currently on their world tour and dribbling into Denver on 3/11 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield.

GDC’s Chris Tomer spoke with Lucius “Too Tall” Winston on what it’s like to play for the Harlem Globetrotters!