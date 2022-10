Sponsored Segment by Western Colorado University

Great Day Colorado’s, ‘Great Day on Campus’ series continues at Western Colorado University! All week long GDC will be sharing experiences from WCU faculty and students, each with a unique story. Today, we had the chance to catch up with one of Westerns many passionate professors, Dr. Hausdoeffer, tells us more about Westerns ‘living laboratory’.

To learn more about Western Colorado University, click here.