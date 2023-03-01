Sponsored Segment by the National Kidney Foundation

One of Denver’s most anticipated foodie events of the year is back,’ Great Chefs of the West.’

It’s where top local chefs prepare amazing food and drinks, live music, and live and silent auctions, all to help benefit the national kidney foundation.

GDC caught up with Lisa Latts, the Co-Chair of “Great Chefs of the West’ and Thach Tran, the Executive Chef at ‘Ace, Eat, Serve,’ and Co-Chair of Great Chefs of the West, to learn more about the event and how it’s benefiting the ‘National Kidney Foundation’.

