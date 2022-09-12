Sponsored Segment by Grand Lake U.S Constitution Week

This week is ‘Grand Lake U.S. Constitution Week,’ a week to celebrate the constitution!

The event started in 2012 and will run until Sunday, September 18th, the day after constitution day on September 17th

On that day, the American legion post 88, VFW, and the town of Grand Lake will dedicate the new veterans memorial park in Grand Lake.

At the free event, the air force will flyover and there will be a parade at 10-30 on Saturday followed by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

