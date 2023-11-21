This is a sponsored segment by Goodie Bag.

A lot of surplus food in restaurants goes to waste. That’s where ‘Goodie Bag’ comes into play and solves this problem.

Simply download the app and then select a restaurant from the list and order a mystery Goodie Bag! Goodie Bag helps local shops connect with people who are looking for food on a budget. All Goodie Bags are at least 50% off retail prices.

Eddy Connors, Founder of the new Goodie Bag app, stopped by GDC and talked with Angelica Lombardi and Chris Tomer.