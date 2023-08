This is a sponsored segment by GOAL High School.

GOAL High School is Colorado’s largest high school with over 5,000 students. They specialize in flexible online learning with over two dozen drop-in locations across the Front Range.

GOAL’s mission is to develop productive members of society one student at a time. Enrollment is open now!

GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by GOAL High School in Lakewood and talked with Assistant Principal David Shirley about schedules, classes and more.