Looking for the perfect holiday present? Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head to share some great gifting ideas for your family, friends, and loved ones.

Capresso Infinity PLUS & Cafe TS

It’s easy to make café-quality beverages at home. The Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder lets you grind whole beans right before brewing and the Café TS is a touchscreen espresso machine that creates perfect barista quality espresso plus steam for lattes and cappuccinos. For more information, visit Capresso.com.

KeaBabies Ornament: Unique Baby Gift

Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies (keababies.com) creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives. These all-inclusive personalized ornaments make a meaningful gift idea for parents to create cherished memories with their loved ones. This product can be found at keababies.com, amazon, target.com and walmart.com.

SpiiderGriip®

SpiiderGriip® provides maximum functionality and comfort for your phone. Helping eliminate the potential risk of drops and falls – SpiiderGriip® allows you to keep your device in-hand with ease. Their product has a low-profile design that rotates 360°, props up as a stand, and even lays flat. It also comes in a variety of unique colors to match your style. Learn more about their products by visiting SpiiderGriip.com (from now till the end of the year, use code “36OFF” to get 36% OFF + FREE shipping). SpiiderGriip® is also available online via Amazon and Walmart.

JENGA® GIANT™ JS7

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 – the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, holiday parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun. Go to JengaGiant.com for more info.