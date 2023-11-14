This is a sponsored segment by Zerorez Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning.

Are your carpets, rugs, and upholstery ready for the holiday season? Zerorez Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning uses a proprietary ‘green’ process with no harsh chemicals or solvents. And, they don’t soak your carpets.

Zerorez is also doing a holiday food drive. When they’re at your house cleaning, simply give them canned goods or nonperishable foods and they’ll clean one hallway for free!

Shane Karren with Zerorez stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.