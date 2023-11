Sponsored Segment by Two Left Boots LLC

Our next guests are on a mission to provide fun and exciting country dance lessons for all levels of dancers. They encourage everyone to dance, and help new dancers learn to overcome their “two left feet”!

GDC caught up with the owner of ‘Two Left Boots LLC,’ along with two dancers, to learn all about what they do and to give Spencer & Chris a dance lesson LIVE on-air!

