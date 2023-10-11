This is a sponsored segment by Myriad Genetics.

October is breast cancer awareness month and genetic testing for cancer risk is an important way for women to take care of their health.

A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed that half of U.S. women are unsure if breast density has anything to do with breast cancer risk. Yet, women with dense breasts are up to four times more likely to develop breast cancer comparted to women without.

When combined with family history and breast density, genetic testing can provide a comprehensive risk assessment, which plays a critical role in medical management.