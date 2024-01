Sponsored Segment by Genco Injury Attorneys

Things in life can be unexpected and accidents can happen at any time, especially out on the road, and if something does happen, it’s important to know who to call first. ‘Genco Injury Attorneys’ works to help you recover what you deserve, and GDC Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer, had the chance to chat with Attorney Dominc Genco, to learn more about their services.

To learn more, click here.