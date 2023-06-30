This is a sponsored segment by Water World and the Sun Bus.

This week’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week’ is 7-year old Steven Espinoza from Thornton. His mom April and father Steven also joined him in-studio. Steven loves to ride his skateboard, play video games, and travel!

Know a ‘Cool Kid’? Submit a photo of your kid having Summer fun! It could by anything – hiking, swimming, or just enjoying Colorado. You could win a Summer prize package provided by Water World and the Sun Bus. Plus, win a live one minute interview or mention on Great Day Colorado!