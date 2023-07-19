We have an extra special story on GDC this morning about one of our very own. GDC’s Adrian Cruz who is our trusty photographer on the show recently received a life saving kidney donation after being on dialysis for years. Today we’re talking about the significance of a live organ donor, specifically a live kidney donor that could make a or break someone’s quality of life.

GDC spoke with Cruz is here and Dr. Megan Adams, UCHealth Transplant surgeon who is also the surgical director of pediatric living donor transplants at children’s hospital of Colorado.

