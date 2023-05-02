Sponsored Segment by Dream Dinners

We’re starting a new segment here on GDC called “Women in Business” and this first one is delicious! How would you like to have a homemade meal on the dinner table every night without having to do the work? “Dream Dinners” is your local dinner solution and GDC spoke with the owner of the Centennial store, Jennifer White, to learn more about the tasty items on it’s menu, and how you can indulge!

