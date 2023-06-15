Sponsored Segment by The Sun Bus

Living in Colorado, not only are we at high altitude, but we know it gets hot in the summer!

That’s why being ‘sun safe’ is so important and that means getting regular skin checks. Today, we want to introduce you to ‘The Sun Bus,’ a mobile service that offers free skin checks.

The trusty bus that is saving lives by it’s services was outside our studio today offering free checks to our staff. GDC’s Chris Tomer caught up with the founder of The Sun Bus and a local dermatologist to learn all about sun safety and how you can get a free check up too!

