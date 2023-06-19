Sponsored Segment by Papa Murphy’s

‘Papa Murphy’s’ is welcoming a new tasteful favorite onto it’s menu! Calzones will officially be featured as a take and bake item for all to enjoy. GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer taste tested the calzones and learned all about the different options they provide, which consist of pepperoni, chicken garlic, and build your own!

Just like Papa Murphy’s salads, the pepperoni and chicken garlic calzones are premade in house and ready to grab and go.

Whether you try their chicken garlic, pepperoni and mozzarella, or create your own, each one is hand-braided and filled with the freshest ingredients tucked into their scratch-made dough.

You just bake it in an conventional oven, toaster oven or an air fryer for 7 minutes, golden to perfection and enjoy.

Order online by clicking here or visit any local papa murphy’s location.