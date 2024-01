Sponsored Segment by Medtronic

The world’s smallest pacemakers are making a big difference in cardiac care. Recently the FDA-approved Micra Leadless pacemakers, they’re the size of large vitamin capsules, and the newest Micra devices now have batteries that last between 16 and 17 years. This morning GDC spoke with Dr. Rob Kowal and a patient of his, Mekaela Davis, to learn more about the new pacemakers and her experience.

To learn more, click here.