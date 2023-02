Sponsored Segment by Propane Education & Research Council

As we settle back into the second half of the school year, millions of kids across the country are riding a bus to school.

Now more than ever, districts are making sure the ride to school is beneficial for both the student’s health and the environment by using cleaner energy. GDC spoke with Tucker Perkins from the Propane Education & Research Council, to share information about the benefits of propane.

To learn more, click here.