Sponsored by ONE Championship

‘ONE Championship’ is a top-5 global sports property in terms of viewership, making its U.S debut in Denver on May 5th at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield at 6pm! GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer, had the chance to sit down with MMA Star, Sage Northcutt, to learn more about the big competition that he’ll be fighting in, and his back-story on how he got into the sport himself.

To learn more, click here.