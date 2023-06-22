Sponsored Segment by Readings with Denea

Are you going through a big life transition or challenge, or maybe you just want to be more in tune with yourself? If this sounds like you, we have just the person you’ll want to see. GDC talked with energy expert & owner of ‘Readings with Denea,’ to learn more about her skillset which consists of; Psychic Abilities, Clairvoyant Abilities, Akashic Record Reader & Healer, Medical Intuitive, and Pet/Animal Communicator.

GREAT DEAL:

Denea is offering a summer special! book now and get $30.00 off a one-hour reading, this offer is good for June and July.

Make sure to select the option at the bottom of the screen that says ‘GDC Interview Summer special’.

Book online by clicking here, or call 720-292-8093.