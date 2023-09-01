Sponsored Segment by Destination Career Academy of Colorado

When we talk back to school, you probably picture students heading back to the classroom, but there are plenty of different options for learning! K-12 powered schools provide an online option with innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic, interactive curriculum.

GDC spoke with Hunter Stafford, a social studies and outdoor leadership instructor with ‘Destinations Career Academy of Colorado,’ to learn more about the wonderful programs they have to offer kids in our local community.

You can still enroll in Destinations Career Academy of Colorado’ for fall 20-23.

Learn more online by clicking here, you can also give them a call at 855-895-7267.