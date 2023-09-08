We love featuring kids who are doing great things here on Great Day Colorado, and you won’t believe what Sam Adventure Baker is up to, in less than a decade of being alive, he’s already reached heights that most adults can’t imagine!

We introduced you to Sam last summer as he was preparing to climb El Capitan, a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park that’s one of the hardest climbs in the world.

It was no surprise to many when Sam broke the record for the youngest person to summit El Capitan last October. GDC caught up with Sam and his father, Joe, to learn more about their experience and what is next in the future.