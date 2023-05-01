Sponsored Segment by SeriesFest

It’s a big weekend in Denver, ‘SeriesFest’ returns for Season 9! The award-winning international festival and non-profit organization celebrates the art of independent TV series creation. It showcases the best new pilots from across the globe and some big names are even making their wat to the Mile High City like Chelsea Handler, and Joel McHale. Today, GDC spoke with the festivals CEO and Co-founder, Randi Kleiner, to learn more about how you can be part of the magic this season.

Passes offer different levels of access to an array of events. Depending on your selection, you can access the opening night program and party, closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheater, the awards ceremony screenings, panels, workshops and more. It all kicks off this Friday May 5th and runs through Monday the 10th.