One of our special guests on GDC is making it his mission to prepare America’s future leaders for lives full of financial integrity, stability, and success, by giving away books and stocks. It’s called the ‘Global children Financial Literacy Foundation,’ and we were lucky enough to talk to the President of the foundation, Prince Dykes, about his passion and purpose behind creating three different books with hopes each one will help educate our youthful community.

The ‘Global children Financial Literacy Foundation’ is hosting a ‘Wesley Learns Book Club Graduation,’ on July 14th at 2pm at the ‘Broncos Boys and Girls Club’.

