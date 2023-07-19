Sponsored Segment by Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation

Prince Dykes is making it his mission to prepare America’s future leaders for lives full of financial integrity, stability, and success, by giving away books and stocks. It’s called the ‘Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation,’ and we’re lucky enough to talk to Prince, President of the foundation, about his passion and purpose behind creating three different books with hopes each one will help educate our youthful community.

The ‘Global children Financial Literacy Foundation’ is hosting a ‘Wesley Learns Book Club Graduation,’ on July 26 at 1pm at the ‘Broncos Boys and Girls Club’.

To learn more or donate , click here.