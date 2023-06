Sponsored by The Impact Academy

Women often face a lot of challenges when tackling the start up of their own businesses, if this sounds like you, we have the perfect person who can help with advice and guidance. GDC teamed up with a Fortune 100 CEO coach, psychology expert, and best selling author, Dr. Jamie Shapiro, to learn about self-care practices that are essential for overall success.

