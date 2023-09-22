Sponsored Segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

If you’re looking for an unparalleled experience when it comes to a vet clinic that’ll take care of your animals at home, look no further than Aspen Park Vet!

Today, Dr. Q talked about the ‘dirt project’ that is taking place at Resqranch, and the amazing initiatives, events and community work that’ll take place in the future because of it.

She also talked about the 2023 ‘Koi Fish Festival’ that kicks of this weekend and how you can take part!

If you would like to donate to Resqranch, click here.

