Sponsored Segment by Bridlewood Insurance

It’s that time of year again!

The Medicare annual enrollment period is coming up starting October 15th, and if you’re feeling overwhelmed, we know just the team to help you navigate your options. GDC caught up with licensed insurance agent, Alexis Pepple, from ‘Bridlewood Insurance’ to learn about amazing options available for community members.

Get connected with a ‘Bridlewood Denver’ agent today by calling720-909-7000 or click here.

Bridlewood offers in-office or in-home appointments, and even virtual or phone appointments so you can work with an agent to determine what is best for you, and the best part, the services are always free!