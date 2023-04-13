Sponsored Segment by Nationwide Expos

It’s officially home show season and the Greeley Home Expo is coming in hot with loads of amazing local vendors! Today, GDC had the opportunity to chat with the Sean & Susan Atwood of ‘Referred Pros,’ who essentially “Bridge the gap between highly referred home improvement pros and your community” and learned all about their business ahead of the show this weekend.

The Greeley Home Expo is happening Friday, April 14th, through Sunday, April 16th at the Island Grove Event Center.

Give ‘Referred Pros’ a call at 303-554-7010 or to learn more, click here.