Sponsored Segment by Denver Greek Festival

Summer festivities are finally back in the Mile High City and one in particular that we showcase every year! ‘Denver Greek Festival’ is happening this weekend for its 56th year and we got a special preview of the fun on Great Day Colorado.

The festival will take place at the Assumption Cathedral on East Alameda Avenue starting today from 11am to 11pm.

Enjoy authentic homemade Greek food, desserts, music and dance!

General admission tickets are $5.00, $3.00 for seniors and kids 12 and under enter for free.

