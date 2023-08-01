Sponsored Segment by Adams County Fair

If you’re looking to top off your summer before the kids head back to school… there’s only one place you should go, The Adams County Fair! Admission to the event is free and free off-site parking for all. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to the fairgrounds to get a sneak peek before kick-off tomorrow.

The Adams County Fair kicks off tomorrow and runs through Sunday.

Again, it continues to be family and budget friendly, with free fair admission, free off-site parking options, and discounts to park on-site if you pre-purchase your pass.

Make sure to download your free ticket to see rising country star ‘Priscilla Block’ on opening night at ‘Riverdale Regional Park’ in Brighton.

