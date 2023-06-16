Sponsored Segment by Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for its 46th year with food, entertainment, artists and more. You’ll have the opportunity to return to the magic and mystique of the renaissance this summer! GDC previewed the festival with two LIVE in studio performances. GDC had Daniel from the Craic Show and Jacques Zewhipper, the comedy whip cracker in the GDC studio to give us an inside look at what you can experience.

To learn more and get your tickets, click here.