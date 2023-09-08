Sponsored Segment by Grand Lake U.S Constitution Week

Something pretty cool kicks off soon, the ‘Grand Lake U.S. Constitution Week’ is celebrating 12 years with its annual event!

It’s when grand lake celebrates the world’s greatest governing document like no other town, with a week long event including includes activities that educate, promote, and celebrate the U.S. constitution. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with President Marc Auville and 2023 speaker, Dr. Tom Krannawitter, to learn more about this fun-packed event.

The event is September 11th-17th in Grand Lake, Colorado!

