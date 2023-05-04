Sponsored Segment by Women’s Bean Project

Since 1989, one non-profit right here in Colorado has made it a mission to change women’s lives by hiring those who are chronically unemployed to help break the cycle of poverty.

It’s called the ‘Women’s Bean Project’ which stands on the motto “real work, real food, real promise.” Giving women the opportunity to discover their own creativity, talents and skills they can take with them into the workforce and ultimately, build a better life. GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to catch up with the CEO to learn more.

Help support the Women’s Bean Project by buying from their shop! They have everything from baking mixes and spice blends to dog treats!

If head into their retail store and mention you saw this segment on “Great Day Colorado,” you’ll get 15% off.

Give them a call at 303-292-1919, or click here.