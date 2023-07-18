If you’re looking for a fun activity to get your creative juices flowing, how about trying cookie decorating? Not only is it fun, it’s tasty too!

GDC teamed up with Shelby Pfleiger from ‘Sweet P Bakeshop‘ who’s showing us how it’s done this morning!

You can attend Shelby’s ‘Summer Cookie Decorating Class’!

Tt’s happening Saturday, August 5th at 11am and 1pm at the ‘Koebel Library’. During the hour-long class, you’ll learn different techniques to decorate sugar cookies and you’ll get to take some home to enjoy!

It costs 45-dollars and that includes all supplies!