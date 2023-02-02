Sponsored Segment by Wyoming Office of Tourism

While the National Western Stock Show may be over, but there is another place you can experience the rodeo! It’s the official sport of Wyoming, and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there’s a special twist on the sport in the wintertime.

It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming’s favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing. GDC caught up with Shawn Parker, Executive Director of visit Sheridan, who told us more about skijoring.

To learn more, click here.