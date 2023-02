Sponsored Segment by Patron Tequila

Great Day Colorado kicked off it’s Inaugural ‘GDC Puppy Bowl 2023’ event this morning! Adorable adoptable puppies from ‘Lifeline Puppy Rescue’ went head to head in a ‘ruff’ challenge, all with hopes to find their forever homes!

GDC wants to thank Patron Tequila, Breck & Bailey, Lifeline Puppy Rescue for making our big ‘Puppy Bowl’ event possible!

If you’re interested in adopting any of these puppies, click here to learn more or call (303) 655-9696.