Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S, despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable, and people with A-Fib are five times more likely to have a stroke.

September is National A-Fib Awareness Month, so here to talk about how to detect and manage the symptoms of a-fib is Dr. DJ Lakkireddy, a cardiologist and American Heart Association national volunteer expert.

