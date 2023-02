It’s time for a giveaway!

How would you like the chance to see ‘Creed II’ at a special advanced screening? Michael B. Jordan returns as Apollo Creed and makes his directorial debut in the third installment of Creed, the globally successful and iconic boxing franchise!

Enter to win reserved seats for you and a guest at the advanced screening of ‘Creed III’ next Thursday, February 28th at the Regal Continental at 7pm!

To enter to win, click here!