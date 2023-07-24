If you’re a foodie, you’ll love this event happening in Snowmass Village this weekend!

‘Heritage Fire Snowmass’ is an open-air culinary experience with an impressive list of Colorado-based chefs and restaurants who will take guests on a delectable journey.

You’ll get a taste of everything from lamb to oysters to locally grown vegetables, paired with beverages and stunning mountain views.

GDC had the chance to get the ultimate preview with one of the chef’s at the event, Oscar Padilla and his wife and co-owner Norma Padilla.

