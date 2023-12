Today we’re kicking our show off with the perfect Christmas activity for the whole family, ‘Luminova Holidays’ is back at Elitch Gardens with all of its beautiful lights and splendor.

Wind your way through an illuminated holiday display with 4-million lights, a 65-foot Christmas tree, and maybe even hang out with Santa Claus!

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to Elitch Gardens herself to get a sneak peek at all the fun and pay a visit to Santa Claus himself.

