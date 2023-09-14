Grab your poodle skirts and leather jackets, we’re going back to the 50’s!

‘YELP’ is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year later this month and you’re invited. gdc had Matt Careccia, a senior community director with YELP back with us, long with vendors representing some of the delicious food and drinks you’ll be able to try at this event.

You can attend the ‘YELP Sock Hop’ on Monday, September 25th at 7pm.

It’s held at the Hangar at Stanley, and it’s free!

There will be food, drinks, and entertainment from 50 of the top businesses in town.

YELP will be collecting donations for the non-profit ‘village farms at stanley’.

RSPV online by clicking here.