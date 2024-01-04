Sponsored Segment by Wild Birds Unlimited

Sometimes we take for granted the access to nature we have here our state and one local place is making it easier for us to get up close and personal with the wild life Colorado has to offer.

‘Wild Birds Unlimited’ is a one-stop-shop for all things birds and GDC’s Chris Tomer took us there to get an inside look at everything they have to offer.

Get this, they have a special offer just for our viewers, you can get 40% off a cranberry seed wreath with the purchase of $50.00 or more!

To learn more, click here.