Sponsored Segment by Lariat Lodge Brewing Company

If you’re looking for a great place, with a great patio, food and beers, look no further than ‘Lariat Lodge Brewing Company!

This local spot was inspired by the lariat loop scenic bypass in Colorado and has two great locations in Evergreen and Littleton.

GDC’ Spencer Thomas had a chance to visit their Littleton location and sit down with the owners to learn more about their passion for brewing and some big news that’s on the horizon.

Lariat Lodge Brewing Company’ is located in Littleton and Evergreen.

To learn more online, click here or you can also give them a call at 303-979-0797.