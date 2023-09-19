Sponsored Segment by Ghost Ride Haunted Tours

Now that we’re in September, it’s officially time for spooky season!

Halloween is just one month away and you can get in the spirit with Denver’s only ghost ride tour! GDC’s Spencer Thomas was LIVE outside the Channel 2 Studio learning all about the kick-off of ‘Ghost Ride Haunted Tours,’ and what you can expect to experience when taking the spooky tour for yourself.

Experience Denver’s darkest history on the ‘Ghost Ride Haunted Tour Bus’.

All the ghost tours are based on true historical events that have been thoroughly researched and verified.

Tours are available now through Halloween and tickets are limited, so get yours now!

They cost $44.00, and they’re available online by clicking here.