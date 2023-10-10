Sponsored Segment by Good Life Television

Over the weekend, Denver was host to the world’s largest meeting of food and nutrition experts.

The Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo known as FNCE showcased the latest trends and offerings in food, nutrition and health. One of the most talked about events at the conference focused on brain health.

‘The Mind Diet’ author and registered dietitian, Maggie Moon, hosted ‘The Party in the Pink’ event, drawing some of the nation’s most notable experts in the brain health and nutrition space.

‘The Mind Diet’ is a food first and research based approach to preventing

cognitive decline and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia by up to half.

Centrum, an event sponsor, shared data from two clinical studies with over 4,000 participants that indicated centrum silver multivitamins can support memory and cognition in older adults.

Other sponsors made an appearance in an elevated menu of brain healthy food, that included California prunes, California walnuts and wild blueberries.

prunes are a good source of fiber, naturally nutritious, delicious and surprisingly versatile.

Walnuts are a powerhouse of important nutrients for optimum health, including protein, and the only nut to provide an excellent source of the essential omega 3 ALA.

Growing evidence also suggests eating wild blueberries daily can improve memory, executive function and processing speed.

the best selling author and host of the party in the pink described how a diet of brain healthy food an improve cognitive function.