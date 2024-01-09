Sponsored Segment by Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers of Westminster

If you’ve been struggling with an injury or are in need of some good PT, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers of Westminster can help!

Their highly skilled, compassionate team of physical therapists are focused on achieving optimal health and wellness so you can get back to living and loving life.

GDC’s Chris Tomer had the chance to visit their location in Westminster to learn more about their services.

To learn more, click here.