This is a sponsored segment by Water World and the Sun Bus.

This week’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week’ is 14-year old Riley Cusick from Loveland, CO. Riley loves to fly planes and hopes to attend the Air Force Academy after graduation.

Know a ‘Cool Kid’? Submit a photo of your kid having Summer fun! It could by anything – hiking, swimming, or just enjoying Colorado. You could win a Summer prize package provided by Water World and the Sun Bus. Plus, win a live one minute interview or mention on Great Day Colorado!