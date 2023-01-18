Sponsored Segment by National Western Stock Show

It’s time to dust off those cowboy boots and grab your hats because the 117th Annual National Western Stock Show’ is back!

GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas & Chris Tomer, caught up with Miss Rodeo Colorado, Randilyn Madison, to learn more about her experience in the position, and what it means to represent our state at rodeos across the country!

Be sure to check out the ‘117th Annual National Western Stock Show,’ now through this Sunday, January 22nd. You can experience all the fun is over at the National Western Complex in Denver.

There’s plenty going on today including the Horseman’s Challenge, Junior Market Swine Show, the Pro Rodeo, and much more!

