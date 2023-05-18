GDC caught up with Jennifer Evans from Crime Stoppers and Cheri Spottke, an investigator with the Westminster Police Department to learn all about to 2023 Shred-a-thon event.

Arapahoe County Sheriffs Office – 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112

Jefferson County Sheriffs Office – 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419

Westminster Police Department – 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031

Saturday, May 20th from 8am-Noon.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at various locations throughout the Metro Denver area.

Shredding is FREE! Each vehicle will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Magazines, binders, trash, batteries, and cell phones are prohibited. No electronics, please.